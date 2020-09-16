Alex Hidalgo, a senior at Mantachie High School, learned early in her band days that hard work and practice will lead to success. As a trumpet player in the school’s 2016 band, she, along with her bandmates, won a state championship. These days, she’s their leader. Hidalgo has been the drum major for the Mustangs for the last three years. The band has earned superior ratings and competed at state during her time at the helm.
When winter rolls around, Hidalgo moves indoors and plays on the Mantachie girls’ bowling team. She’s been a member of the team since seventh grade and the Lady Mustangs have finished third at state during that time and won their division. Hidalgo also competes in league bowling at Itawamba Thunderbowl in the offseason.
Hidalgo has thrown the shot put and discus for the Mantachie track and field team since the seventh grade and enjoys playing tennis with her dad in her free time.
Hidalgo currently holds a 4.0 grade-point-average and sits at the top of her class. She is also a member of the Anchor Club, Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society, Science Club and the Beta Club.
A member of Ozark Baptist Church, she is the daughter of Jose and Teresa Hidalgo. She plans to attend Itawamba Community College and then Ole Miss to pursue a degree in Secondary Education and Mathematics to become a high school math teacher.