AUTHOR’S NOTE: The cancellation of school due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ended the careers of many of the county’s prep and college athletes. Over the next several weeks, The Times will recognize each one who’s had their final seasons cut short.
Mantachie High School senior Alisha Boren is an eight-year member of the school’s archery team.
During her tenure, the team has won four-straight state championships, from 2014 to 2017, and were runners-up in both 2018 and 2019. The Mustangs have also won several county tournaments during Boren’s time.
Not content to restrict her competitive nature to the bow and arrow, Boren is also a member of the Mustang marching band. They won the 2A state championship in 2016.
The member of Ozark Baptist Church is a part of their praise band, choir and youth group.
Besides archery and band, Boren is Mantachie High School’s student council co-president, a member of the Beta Club, English Honor Society, Math Club, Anchor Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also an active community volunteer.
Boren has received numerous honors in high school including being named senior class vice president, Best All Around, Most Intellectual, Most Talented and was selected to represent the Tombigbee Electric Power Association in the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership Program in Jackson and Washington, D.C.
She plans to attend Itawamba Community College then the University of Southern Mississippi to major in music production and audio technology.
Boren is the daughter of Candace Boren and the late Jeff Boren.