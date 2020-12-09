It was a wild ride last week for the Mantachie basketball teams as previous postponements finally found their way into the schedule, creating a card of four games in five days, with three on the road.
Naturally the journey started at the Corral, against arch nemesis Mooreville, and the ladies got things started on the right foot, blistering the Lady Troopers 63-40, led by the backcourt tandem of sophomore Darby Pitts (24) and senior Madison Jones (22) who combined for nine 3-pointers in the blowout.
The boys game was heavily contested throughout as Mooreville held a one point lead after the first, but Mantachie rallied for a six point lead at the half, following a 13 point quarter from senior standout Alex Duthu.
The second half swung back to the Troopers, who relegated the Mustangs to only four field goals through the final two periods, to steal a 66-58 win. Duthu finished with 17, fellow senior Dylan Bennett tallied 12, and sophomore Cade Bennett got to 12 with a pair of early threes.
The next night the teams traveled North for a rematch with Belmont, in what would be a fairly sour second night of a back-to-back, but not without a silver lining.
The Lady Mustangs were down big at halftime to the defending 3A State Runners-Up, 42-12, but they found a spark at halftime and actually outscored the Belmont in the second half 27-26, falling 68-39.
The gentleman, who had previously defeated the Cardinals by a single point to open the season, similarly struggled, despite leading after the first quarter. Senior guard Avery Kuykendall single-handedly torched the Stangs to the tune of 27 points on five 3-pointers.
Dylan Bennett was Mantachie’s only double-digit earner, at 10 points even, though sixth man Jaycob Hawkes finally got his shot working, nailing three buckets from downtown in the 61-39 loss.
After a night off on Wednesday the teams were back in action Thursday for the nightcap contests of the Smithville tournament against the hosting Seminoles.
A low scoring first quarter saw the Lady Mustangs edge an 8-2 lead, which they expanded on to go into the break leading 20-10. Smithville managed to outscore Mantachie by a point in the third but another onslaught in the fourth sealed the victory for the Lady Stangs, 57-41.
D. Pitts again tallied 24 points to lead all scorers, but set a new career high in single game three point makes (6), including three in the fourth quarter to fend off the comeback attempt by the Lady Noles. Senior sister Ella Pitts helped the cause with a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double, and the team shot a healthy 17/23 from the free throw line.
The gentlemen continued their struggles, getting physically outmatched 22-9 in the first quarter, and despite scoring 19 in the second, still trailed 48-28 at the half. Things did not improve vastly in the second quarter as the fatigue set in for the Mustangs, who ultimately fell 81-55.
Duthu and D. Bennett finished with 12 points apiece as high scorers for Mantachie, but paled in comparison to 35 points on eighty-percent shooting from the field by Smithville’s Khirei Standifer.
Through nothing but perseverance both teams were able to end the week on the highest of notes, traveling back to Monroe county on Friday, this time to Hatley for an encounter with the Tigers.
By halftime the Lady Mustangs had their largest lead of the season at 27 points, with both D. Pitts and Jones in double figures early, and four 3-pointers between them. Both players added to their totals and the lead in the second half, but the supporting cast showed out as well, as four girls finished in double figures: D. Pitts (24), Jones (15), Nella Jackson (12), and E. Pitts (11).
Jackson eclipsed double digit scoring for the first time, but also tallied more than ten assists . Along with Ella Pitts 12 rebounds, it was an all-around great team game for the Lady Mustangs.
While not quite as lopsided, the boys still won convincingly in their contest, leading by six at halftime, before running away with it in the second half, putting four players of their own in double figures by night’s end: senior point guard Ross Simpson (16), joined by D. Bennett (15), Duthu (12), and C. Bennett (11). In total, 10 different Mustangs netted a basket, easily the most combined effort of the year.
The busy week did not go perfectly for either team, but it ended strongly with plenty of takeaways to build on moving forward into much lighter weeks that will allow for more valuable prep time.