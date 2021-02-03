STARKVILLE – A former All-American golfer for the Bulldogs and current member of the LPGA Tour, Ally McDonald-Ewing has rejoined the Mississippi State women’s golf program as a volunteer assistant coach, head coach Charlie Ewing announced Saturday.
“I’m so happy and thankful for this opportunity to be a small part of lending a hand to my alma mater,” said McDonald-Ewing. “More than anything, I’m so excited to see my husband, Charlie, take on the head coaching role and support him as he leads the program that I love and cherish so much. I’m looking forward to being a part of these players’ lives and seeing them succeed on and off the golf course.”
Recently, McDonald-Ewing claimed her first career victory on the LPGA Tour, making her the first Mississippi State alumni to win an LPGA event. The Fulton, Mississippi, native began her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 2016.
During her time at Mississippi State, McDonald-Ewing racked up five top-10 finishes and all but one of her finishes were in the top 25. As well as having two wins in a row at the Schooner Fall Classic and the Old Waverly Invite, she set the course and program record by shooting a 63 in the final round at the Schooner. She also led the program to the first NCAA Championship competition of any university in the state of Mississippi in 2014 only to go back in 2015. In addition, she was recognized as an All-American, All-SEC player and set numerous program records.
“Ally being with the team throughout the semester is certainly a unique and very cool opportunity for this team,” said head coach Charlie Ewing. “She has been an incredible resource for each of the players. She can provide such rare advice and perspective based on so many experiences as a former Mississippi State athlete and as a golfer on a worldwide stage. I can see the strong bond growing between her and the players each day.
“For myself, it’s really cool having my wife join this team in a coaching capacity. It’s a very unique scenario that I will definitely cherish but also will be able to learn so much from. Ally is always in my corner and my biggest fan but now coaching with her at my side is very special. I know she can help this program in so many ways and I am just grateful for her making this commitment to the program she loves so much.”
McDonald-Ewing will travel to Orlando, Florida, this weekend as the Bulldogs compete in their first event of the spring season, the UCF Challenge. She will be available throughout the season, while not conflicting with her pro schedule.