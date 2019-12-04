Fulton native Ally McDonald capped a fantastic 2019 season on the LPGA Tour with a tie for 11th place at the CME Group Tour Championship, Nov. 21-24 in Naples, Florida.
A golfer must be among the top 60 golfers in the Race to CME Globe standings to qualify for the event. Points were earned based on how well a golfer placed in each LPGA event throughout the season.
McDonald got off to a slow start and finished day one in the red with a 2-over-par 74.
McDonald shot one of her best rounds this season; she carded eight birdies and only two bogies for a 6-under-par 66 to move to 4-under-par for the tournament.
She was in line for another nice round on Saturday, but a double bogey on the final hole cut her gain in half. She moved to 8-under-par.
McDonald carded a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish the event 11-under-par.
2019 was McDonald’s best season on Tour. In addition to the finish at the Tour Championship, she posted three top 10 finishes, four other finishes in the top 20 and three more in the top 25. In the Tour’s five majors, McDonald finished in the top 10 twice, top 15 once and top 25 once.
McDonald played in the Solheim Cup for Team USA and finished 34th on the Tours money list making over $635,000 dollars in 2019, more than doubling her career earnings, and 58th in the Rolex Ranking.
The 2020 season begins on Jan. 17 with a four-day tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.