Last week was a busy one for Fulton native Ally McDonald.
The pro-golfer traveled to Scotland as a first alternate for Team USA in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. That changed on Tuesday morning when Captain Juli Inkster announced McDonald would replace Stacy Lewis due to an injury.
McDonald finished one spot shy in the points race of earning an automatic spot on the team, but Inkster used her captain’s picks to add veterans to her roster and named McDonald an alternate.
The Solheim Cup is a team competition between golfers from the United States and Europe. There are several formats of golf played in the event. There’s singles, and alternate shot and four-ball are both played with a pair of teammates. Winners receive a point; ties earn half-points.
The U.S. needed to reach 14 points to retain the cup.
McDonald opened her first Solheim Cup in record-tying fashion. She and partner Angel Yin won their opening day four-ball match against Europe’s Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwell 7 and 5. The win tied the record for the largest margin of victory in a four-ball match in the Cup’s history.
Saturday, McDonald lost her foursome match playing with Lizette Sallas in the morning, and McDonald and Yin were unable to replicate their Friday round. They lost their afternoon four-ball match.
Sunday was a flurry of singles matches. McDonald played great golf most of the day but, when playing against some of the world’s best, any hiccup can be fatal. A couple of bad holes on the back nine cost McDonald the chance to halve the match and ensure the cup returned home to the U.S.
Instead, playing a hole ahead of McDonald, Europe’s Suzann Petterson rolled in a putt, just before announcing her retirement, to win the Cup back for Europe.
It was a tough loss for Team USA, but one can see a bright future for Team USA as six of the team members were playing the event for the first time.
The 2021 Solheim Cup will be played at the Iverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.