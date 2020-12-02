Mantachie and Baldwyn have had an informal rivalry of sorts for as long as there have been high school sports, if through nothing else proximity, given the sometimes lopsided nature of the feud, but Monday night was something different-perhaps a signaling of a new era.
The Lady Mustangs took the floor first, and despite being down a starter found themselves ahead through the first quarter thanks to the long ball and free throws. Sophomore sharp-shooter Darby Pitts hit a pair of three-pointers, and senior Madison Jones added one of her own as well as three foul shots in the 13-10 period.
Mantachie expanded on their lead in the second, with 11 of their 17 points coming by-way of the charity stripe, and by the half both Pitts and Jones were already in double-figures and their team was ahead 30-23.
Another ten point third quarter by Jones pushed the lead even farther into space, 49-35, but in the Bearcats’ den, no lead is very comfortable from the historically poised scrappers.
In the fourth quarter, the dam busted with Baldwyn clamping down with a full court trap defense, forcing a dizzying amount of turnovers throughout a five minute burst where they outscored the Lady Mustangs 20-6, and tied the game.
On the defensive side, Mantachie was exhausted by the fast paced Bearcat offense, eventually seeing four starters foul out, including Pitts who had 16 big secondary points on the night to keep the Cats at bay.
Despite losing the lead during the chaos, they found a way to stay in it, led almost exclusively at this point by Jones, who finished with a game-high 34 points, but they just did not have the horsepower to keep up down the stretch, falling 63-60.
The boys’ game charted on a different course out of the gate, with both teams trading blows with the other, as Baldwyn expectantly set up in a full court defensive press, while the Mustangs fell back in a 2-3 zone, forcing the Bearcat shooters to pull from farther downrange than desired.
After the first quarter, Mantachie held a narrow 16-15 lead, thanks to a balanced offense that saw three different starters, Alex Duthu, and brothers Dylan and Cade Bennett, net at least two buckets.
The trio combined for all 13 of the Mustang points in the second quarter as well, but Baldwyn had settled in ever so slightly to take the lead into halftime 32-29.
Mantachie head coach Scott Collier said his halftime speech was brief, lauding his team’s effort and pushing them to stay in it.
“I told them I was proud of them and just to keep playing hard,” said Collier. “Anytime you can go in Baldwyn and hang with them, it’s a big deal.”
As it turns out, the break was much kinder to the Bearcats than the Mustangs, with the second half swinging decisively in Baldwyn’s favor, as they held Mantachie to just seven points in both third and fourth periods.
The final score read 72-43, both at the point the starters exited for the ‘Stangs, the deficit was just hardly in double-digits. The boys of the Blue and Gold had put up a most admirable fight.
Baldwyn head coach Grant Goolsby even conceded in the post-game handshakes that he was impressed with the heart of the Mantachie team, and noted how far they’ve come in the last couple of years as a program.
Moral victories are not reflected in the win/loss column, but they still count for something, especially for basketball programs like both Mantachie clubs, on the rise.
Both teams lost the following night on the road against two very strong Nettleton teams, who each rotated an ensemble of 15 rotational players through the contest in contrast to the Mustangs’ much shallower depth chart.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the teams will return to action with a full slate of games next week, they hosted Mooreville on Monday, before going on the road with stops at Belmont, Smithville, and Hatley respectively.