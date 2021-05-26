The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 51 hosted its monthly meeting on May 11. Members honored seven young ladies who will be attending the Mississippi Magnolia Girls State Convention and representing their unit with a “meet-and-greet” dinner. attending the convention from June 7 through 11 in Hattiesburg.
Those selected to represent ALS Unit 51 are; Caitlyn Clark, Lia Darracott, Samantha Crowder, Zada Patterson, Katie Sheffield, Kaitlyn Cagle, and Sarah Sheffield.
American Legion Auxiliary Girls State is a nonpartisan participatory program that teaches young women responsible citizenship grounded in ethics, our founding father’s principles, and an innate ability to respect both God and country.
Magnolia Girls State provides a week-long experience during which participants are immersed in simulations related to the government allowing them to hone analytical skills and develop leadership skills.
The young ladies were chosen because of their excellent academics, good standing with the school, and community participation. They have to show a sense of loyalty and pride for America. Each had to have completed their Jr year, write an essay telling about their understanding of the democratic form of government and how they can be productive citizens of the United States. These young ladies GPAs ranged from 3.8 to 4.0.
Additionally, Unit 51 congratulates our very own Alexis Gaunt, Junior Auxiliary President, on her academic achievements. Our unit is very proud of her accomplishments within our organization as well as those she recently received during the Mantachie High School awards program. They include: the Anchor Club cord and certificate; Pilot Club of Mantachie scholarship; Pilot Club of Houston scholarship; Outstanding Anchor award; Mu Alpha Theta cord and certificate; National English Honor Society cord and certificate; Junior Civitan cord and keychain; Science club medal; Beta Club stole; ALA Unit 51 Junior cord; Blood cord and certificate; ICC Academic Excellence scholarship; and Special Distinction for 3.9-grade point average.