To promote brain safety awareness during the month of March, Anchor Club of Mantachie members partnered with the Pilot Club of Mantachie and Itawamba FIRST Foundation to conduct various safety events and activities. These included BrainMinders Safety Puppet Show, ATV Safety Demonstration, seatbelt checks at different schools in Itawamba and Lee County, and provided water during Brain Safety Awareness 5K.
Because of Covid restrictions, Anchor members videoed the puppet show, BrainMinders, which showed several ways to keep the brain safe. These videos were shared with students in grades 1-2 at Mantachie Elementary, Mooreville Elementary, and Dorsey Attendance Center. A video of ATV helmet safety was presented to grades 3-6 at Mantachie Elementary. Students at the various schools received pencils with safety tips and participated in coloring contests and art contests promoting brain safety. Art activities were judged by Anchors. Winners in grades 1-2 received a bicycle helmet while winners in grades 3-6 received ATV helmets. The grand prize winner received a gift card and ATV helmet.
Anchor members also conducted seatbelt checks at Mantachie Elementary. Seatbelt checks were conducted at school morning drop-off locations to check for proper use of seatbelts and infant car seats. The funds for the helmets, pencils, and various supplies were furnished through a grant from Itawamba FIRST Foundation to ensure that students, our most valuable resource, are protected from brain injuries and fundraisers from the Anchor Club of Mantachie and Pilot Club of Mantachie.
Pilot Club of Mantachie held a Brain Safety Awareness 5K. During the race, Anchor members provided water for runners at the half way point of the race. This was one of the Pilot Club of Mantachie’s fundraisers to support community projects. Working with Anchor members, Pilots help promote brain safety awareness and leadership skills through community awareness.