Fulton’s annual celebration of music and food – Bluegrass, Blues, & BBQ Festival – has been postponed indefinitely. The festival was originally scheduled for this weekend.
Although unsurprising during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the social distancing medical experts say will slow the virus’s spread, Fulton Mayor Barry Childers said the festival’s postponement is still frustrating.
“It’s very disappointing, having to move our events,” the mayor said. “But with these circumstances – with all that’s happened – there’s just nothing we can do.”
Childers said city leaders haven’t picked a new date for the festival, but hope to hold it later this year.
“We’re going to see how this pandemic goes and try to move it to later on in the year. Maybe October or somewhere in there,” Childers told The Times.
The mayor said the future of the two-day festival, at least this year, will depend entirely on how the ongoing coronavirus outbreak plays out. The mayor said the festival is postponed rather than canceled, but that could change depending on whether there’s another viral outbreak in the fall, as many medical experts, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on the novel coronavirus, are predicting.
“If it doesn’t lighten up some, we won’t be able to have it,” Childers said.
Bluegrass, Blues,& BBQ is one of Fulton’s largest regular community events. At the heart of the two-day festival is the amateur barbecue competition, which pits teams of backyard barbecue chefs from the across the county against one another in multiple categories. Winners receive cash prizes and trophies. The festival also includes live performances from area bands. Past performers include Wes Sheffield and the Slow Burners, Aces Wild Band, Breaking Grass and Kingfish.
Earlier iterations of the festival were held under a different name and tied to the county’s Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned Stand By Your Grill BBQ Championship in August. The professional barbecue competition was founded in 2010. It was ended in 2017.
Although held in conjunction with the professional competition, Fulton’s barbecue festival was a separate event. Fulton leaders moved Fulton’s festival to April and rebranded it under its current name.