This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Itawamba County’s annual celebration of the life, work, and legacy of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
As it has for years, the event will begin with a unity march on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. Lineup for the march will begin near ICC’s Fine Arts building.
Emma Cook, the event’s creator and founding member of its planning committee, told The Times the celebration’s march has always been an important part of the event. With sign-carrying participants marching down Main Street, it’s easily the most visible part of the celebration.
“We encourage everyone to come out and join the march regardless of race or creed,” Cook said. “The march gives us the opportunity to celebrate unity with diversity and we want everyone to join us. As Dr. King said, ‘We are all equal in God’s sight.’”
After the march wraps up, participants and guests will gather inside ICC’s W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Auditorium for the program proper. This year’s special guest speaker, Pastor Robert Fields of New Chapel CME Church, will bring the message.
“Dr. King was used by God and played a big role in getting us to this point through his message,” Cook said. “We look forward to hearing Pastor Fields’ message. We are blessed to have come this far, but we still have a long way to go.”
King incorporated three elements instrumental to the effectiveness of his events: a peaceful march, an insightful message and special music. Cook said she, too, tries to incorporate these three elements when organizing the annual celebration of his legacy.
Sunday’s program will also include a variety of performances, from gospel singing to dramatic readings to poetry recitation.
As part of the event, The MLK Day Planning Committee will present its annual Spirit of Itawamba Award to a resident or group that the committee feels best exhibits goodwill and kindness – fundamental of the qualities set by Dr. King’s example. Last year’s award was presented to United Way of North Mississippi.
Scholarships will also be presented to local students to the college of their choice.
Itawamba County has been celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for two decades. Cook said the success of the event would not be possible if it were not for the kindness of local businesses, churches, and individuals.
“I want to thank all those who have supported us and help make this a great event. Without them, it would not be possible,” she said.
Honoring Dr. King’s life’s work and sacrifice is a priority for Cook and the event’s planning committee. They hope that many will join in the celebration and their efforts to keep his dream alive.
“We encourage everyone to come out and be a part of celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy,” she said. “We look forward to the fellowship.”