The Mississippi Department has reported an eighth case of COVID-19 in Itawamba County, bringing the number of cases added this week to five.
The information comes from the MDH’s website, Friday morning. MDH updates their number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, county by county, daily.
Itawamba’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 8.
This week has seen the biggest single jump in Itawamba County’s confirmed case count since the beginning of the outbreak. After holding steady at three cases since mid-March, the MDH reported Itawamba’s fourth case over the weekend, then its fifth case on Monday. On Thursday, the MDH added to two new cases to Itawamba’s count.
Statewide, 209 new cases were reported on Friday. That brings the statewide coronavirus count to 2,469. There have been 82 deaths in Mississippi attributed to COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, no local deaths have been attributed to the virus.