Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Anthony Dilworth reached the state powerlifting meet in 2019, and after a good showing at the Division 2-4A meet, he hoped to compete well at North Half and qualify for a return trip to Jackson in 2020.
Those hopes were dashed when the Mississippi High School Activities Association canceled the rest of the powerlifting season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dilworth was also a standout defensive player who earned All-State second team honors with the 2018 IAHS football team, which finished 13-1.
Dilworth spends a considerable amount of his free time volunteering to help others. He helps build homes with the Habitat for Humanity and traveled to Texas to help with tornado relief efforts.
Dilworth has signed to play football at Itawamba Community College in the fall.
He is a member of Crossroads Church and is the son of Sherod Dilworth.