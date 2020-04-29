The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced Fulton’s Family Resource Center (FRC) to close its doors to clientele, but that doesn’t mean the nonprofit’s workers aren’t still doing good.
Throughout the viral outbreak and subsequent quarantine, a group of FRC workers have been busy making protective masks and distributing them to individuals, nursing homes, and businesses in and around Fulton. Buddy Collins, Regional Coordinator with Families First for Mississippi (FFFM) told The Times the women who work in support capacities at FRC have been churning out COVID-19 masks by the dozens and delivering them to those in need.
“You just can’t beat these ladies,” Collins said. “What they are doing now, while we are unable to met and have our regular programs, it’s just phenomenal.”
Brenda Grear is Job Counselor with the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging (NCBA) for Itawamba, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties. Fulton’s Family Resource Center serves as a host site for her group. Under normal circumstances, she would be advising others on their job search while participants Kathy Pierce, Janet McMillen, and Peggy Chorman did things like instructing and caring for children while their parents prepare for their GED.
But these days, nothing is normal. So the workers set out to make a difference in another capacity.
“I’ve been making masks out of the materials I had at home,” Grear said. “Sometimes that may mean using rubber bands and a glue gun, but I’m getting it done.”
Grear said she has been encouraging others in the counties she directs to do the same.
“I have given masks to nurses in my neighborhood, just anywhere there is a need, and that’s what I’m encouraging others to do,” she said.
Peggy Chorman’s mother recently recovered from COVID-19 at The Meadows nursing home in Fulton. That inspired her to do what she could to help others, particularly health care workers, stay safe throughout the pandemic.
“My mother pulled through it beautifully,” Chorman said. “When I heard there was a need, I wanted to help in whatever way I could.”
Chorum has made and distributed around 100 masks herself.
“It turns out we all had the same idea and each of us had our own area of expertise,” she said. “It’s been a combined effort and one we’ve all enjoyed.”
Grear said although she and her coworkers feel good about the work they’re doing and their contributions to the fight against COVID-19, they look forward to getting back to making a difference at FRC.
“The Family Resource Center and the programs offered there is an all-around good thing,” Grear said. “They are good for the individuals who need them, it’s good for the community to have them and it’s good for us to be a part of that. We miss it and we’re looking to the day we can get back to it.”