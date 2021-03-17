Apr. 1 is the deadline for the submission of applications for several health-related programs at Itawamba Community College.
They include associate degree nursing, health information technology, licensed practical nursing (August class), occupational therapy assistant technology, physical therapist assistant technology, radiologic technology, respiratory therapy technology and surgical technology, all at the Tupelo Campus.
For more information about program requirements, access ICC’s website at www.iccms.edu or call (662) 620-5239.