Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include;
Fulton – Brooke Lashay Clayton, A.A.S.; Karly N. Weeks, A.A.; Logan Bailey Wilburn, A.A.; Justin L. Young, certificate;
Mantachie – Avory Makina Graham, A.A.; Tyler E. Mahler, A.A.; Hope Alexandria Wallace, certificate;
Mooreville – Brittney M. Gilmore, A.A.; Valerie J. Murrell, A.A.; Kyler Mackenzie Williams, certificate;
Nettleton – Keyira A. Gilliam, A.A.; Kanija Arbreeia Givhan, A.A.; Courtney Elizabeth Oliver, A.A.; Lexus Emondi Reed, A.A.S., certificate; Jake W. Scott, A.A. Kurtis W. Yarbrough, certificate;
Tremont – Kaitlyn Avary Garrett, A.A.; Marina Grace Stanphill, A.A.