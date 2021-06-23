Itawamba Community College has selected its resident assistants for the 2021 fall semester.
They include Kaleb Wilkinson of Aberdeen; Akira Taylor of Ackerman; Collin Magill of Amory; Laura Kelley of Belden; Donavan Lucas of Cleveland; Gavin Richardson, Daniel Rogers, both of Eupora; Emma Grace Allen, Emily Pate, Grace Wiginton, all of Fulton; Jacob Clinton of Guntown; Griffin Harrison of Hamilton; Seth Guin of Marietta; Kaylee Heitger, Gracie Atwood, Josie Sims, all of Mooreville; Celeste Clayton, Zhakira Carter, Abbey Montgomery, all of Pontotoc; Janai Crowley of Shannon; Gavin Lane, A’Jalauah Caldwell, both of Sherman; Noah Barnes, Katlynn Coleman, Zenobia Brent, all of Tupelo; and Dylan Hester of Vina, Ala.
ICC has seven residence halls, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Monroe Annex, Pontotoc and Sheffield. RAs are responsible for assisting with the day-to-day operation of the hall, which includes programming and activities.