All three of the counties high schools, Tremont Attendance Center, Mantachie High School and Itawamba AHS were represented in this summer’s Adult/Youth bowling league at Itawamba Thunderbowl in Fulton.
Participants included Alex Hidalgo, Luke Robinson, Mac Gentry, Kady Howard, Patrick Mangels, Taran Howard, Seth Guin, Mac Gentry, Rebecca Hatfield and Logan Robinson.
Guin was league champion. Mangels won the male league high game scratch with a 276 game and was the league male high average with a 176. Luke Robinson won the league male high series scratch with a 560.
Hidalgo won the league female high average with a 128 and high game scratch with a 181. Howard won the female league high scratch series for the female division with a 455.