Fulton Families Resource Center (FFRC) Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times their third food giveaway hosted on April 20 was successful. Itawamba Agricultural High School athletes and coaches volunteered to help distribute the 30-pound boxes that included milk, produce, meat, vegetables, and fruits.
“We are grateful to have their support and help,” Collins said. “It’s great to see young people take part in this effort.”
The boxes are filled with much-needed items for families struggling during the pandemic. The next food giveaway is set for May 18 and starts at 12:00 p.m.
“There is no pre-registration. You just show up and receive a box” he said. “Vehicles will be limited to one box per family, but folks are welcome to come back through the line and get a second box as long as they last.”
Once again, volunteers will be needed.
“Anyone willing to help, just show up,” Collins said.
The line-up will follow the same protocol and direction as the past giveaways. Vehicles will enter Fulton City Park from Stewart Street on South Clifton and exit the park on South Spring Street.
For more information, contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454.