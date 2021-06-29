An Itawamba County man has been charged with murder following a Monday night shooting incident north of Tremont.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Patrick Allen Hensley, 46, has been taken into custody for the suspected homicide of a woman thought to be his girlfriend. Authorities have not released the victim’s name pending notification of family.
Itawamba County 911 received the call at 10:54 p.m. from a resident near the home located at 23582 Highway 23. After arriving, deputies found the woman lying on the bed deceased from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities found Henley walking down the road with a handgun on his person. He was detained and taken into custody.
As of press time Tuesday, Hensley had not made his initial appearance before a judge.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.