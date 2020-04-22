Local “nonessential businesses” can now offer curbside pickup following last week’s revision of Gov. Tate Reeves’s “shelter in place” order.
During his April 17 press conference, Reeves announced nonessential businesses could offer curbside, drive-through or delivery services beginning Monday, April 20, as long as the business complies with social distancing requirements and adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines. The new order was a revision of Executive Order 1466, which closed all “nonessential businesses” entirely in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The governor’s new order also permits beaches, state park lakes, state lakes, and reservoirs to reopen on a limited basis, as well as recreational boating, and fishing under limitations imposed by Executive Order 1466.
The original order left many small business owners with no revenue, but plenty of uncertainty.
Although it’s only for a few hours a day, the owners of Fulton’s Porch Swing Pickings, Jimmie Wilson and Bill Gary, are enthusiastic about getting to do business again, even if it’s under limited terms. Theirs was a business deemed “nonessential” under the governor’s original order, which forced them to close their business’s doors.
On Monday, the business was bustling for the first time in weeks.
“We’ve used social media to promote items. We are posting them online and the customers call and come by to pick up,” Wilson said. “So far it’s going well.”
Gary’s wife, Tina, said the Facebook traffic has been “unreal.”
“It’s been constant. The phone is steadily ringing and we are steadily answering questions,” she said. “But we do have a lot of customers who say they are missing their ‘Porch Swing’ time.”
Wilson said the last two weeks have been difficult, but it’s nothing most other small business owners are going through.
“We are dealing with it like everyone else is,” Wilson said. “What we’d really love is to be able to open. We are ready for that.”