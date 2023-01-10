The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, having played only one home game in the month of December, had been looking forward to a return to the friendly confines of The Corral at MHS. Last week, Jan. 3 through Jan. 7 provided that opportunity with three matchups on their home court against Kossuth, North Pontotoc, and Water Valley.
Lady Mustangs fall to Kossuth, 78-59
The week opened with a non-division tilt against division foe, Kossuth. The girls’ game was a three-point showdown, with each team hitting 13 apiece from behind the arc. The Lady Aggies from Kossuth jumped out to a 27-7 lead after the first frame hitting five of ten three pointers, five of seven from inside the arc, and a perfect two for two from the charity stripe. The second quarter saw a more even offensive output between the two, and the Lady Mustangs ended the half trailing 38-13.
The Lady Mustangs answered back in the second half, adding eleven three pointers of their own, but were unable to close the gap and were defeated 78-59. Darby Pitts and Abby Patterson lead the scoring for the Mustangs with 27 and 14 points, respectively. Pitts hit seven three pointers, and Patterson added three.
Mustangs rally but fall 56-50 to Kossuth
The boys’ matchup versus Kossuth was a game that was close from start to finish with a much more productive second half for both teams. The Mustangs trailed by one point, 13-14, after the first. Kossuth was able to widen the gap in the second and took a 27-21 lead into the half. Both teams increased their offensive production in the third period, and the Mustangs were down 41-27 going into the final period. The Mustangs battled to the wire with Kossuth but were unable to gain the upper hand in the 56 -50 loss. Josh Veal lead the way for the Mustangs with 19 points.
Mantachie girls beat North Pontotoc 59-50
On Jan. 5, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs hosted North Pontotoc in non-division makeup games from a contest that was originally scheduled for October. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and took the 12-8 advantage heading into the second period. The Lady Vikings managed to pull even at 12 with 7:05 to go in the second period before the Lady Mustangs took the lead into halftime, 28-26. The Lady Mustang’s defensive play slowed the Lady Vikings in the second half, while the Lady Mustangs remained consistent with their offensive pace and bested the Lady Vikings, 59-50. Jennah Trulove, Abby Patterson, and Darby Pitts led in the offensive effort for the Lady Mustangs, scoring 18, 17, and 14 points, respectively.
Mustang’s furious finish falls short
The matchup between the Mustangs and Vikings had its share of excitement. The Mustangs got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing 20-12 after the first period. The gap widened slightly again as the Vikings took a 13-point-lead into halftime with the score at 38-25. The Mustangs held their ground with the Vikings in the third period before stampeding back in the fourth period, outscoring the Vikings 29-15 in the final frame. The Mustangs were able to pull within 2 points with 24.7 seconds to go in the game but could not cash in to pull off the victory with the final score of 73-71. Tyler Edge led the Mustangs with 21 points on the night, followed by Jaycob Hawkes with 18 and Bryson Ford with 10.
Lady Mustangs race past Lady Blue Devils 57-14
Water Valley visited The Corral Jan. 6 for the first division matchups of the season. The Lady Mustangs made quick work of the Lady Blue Devils, taking a 25-2 lead after one period of play. The second period saw the distance grow between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Blue Devils with the score after two at 48-7. With the new MHSAA mercy rule in effect, the Lady Mustangs closed out the second half with the final score of 57 to 14. Darby Pitts led the Mustangs in scoring with 16 with Jennah Trulove and Abby Patterson adding 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Mantachie boys fall 42-37 to Water Valley
The Mustangs took the court to close out the week for their matchup with the Blue Devils and came out of the gate to take a first period lead of 6-5. The Mustangs were able to hold the lead going into the halftime break with a score of 20-18. The second half did not prove to be as kind to the Mustangs as Water Valley was able to take a 32-30 lead going in to the final period. The Mustangs were able to bonce back and even take the lead, 37- 36, over the Blue Devils with 1:50 to go in the game, but ultimately came up short, 42-37. Big man, Chandler Johnson, overcame a packed lane to lead the Mustangs with 14 points. Jaycob Hawkes also worked his way into double figures to add 11 for the Mustangs.
Up next: The Mustangs will return to their road warrior ways Jan. 9-14. with a non-divisional matchup at Wheeler on Jan. 9. On Jan. 13, the Mustangs (3-15, 0-1) and Lady Mustangs (9-9, 1-0) will travel to Kossuth for another divisional contest.
