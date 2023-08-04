There’s a time for all things, a time for summer vacation and a time to play, but now it’s time to learn. Summer break is over, and the Itawamba School District will welcome students back to its seven campuses Aug. 4.
“We’re supper excited about getting this year started,” said Itawamba County School District Supervisor Trae Wiygul. “We’re looking forward to continuing the excellence. We were an A-Rated school district during the 2021-2022 school year and hopefully we were able to maintain that for 2022-2023,” Wiygul added.
The district will likely learn if it maintained its A-Rating in September, but Wiygul did say that the district’s proficiency level on state tests went up in all areas. “We’re super excited about what our kids accomplished in and out of the classroom,” Wiygul said. “Had a great school year but we’re looking forward to another year. Summers goes fast.”
Students will see mostly familiar faces as the principals of Dorsey, Fairview, Itawamba, and Mantachie attendance centers all return. Also, the Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Vocational Center leaders are returning as well. Brandon Bell takes over as principal at the Tremont Attendance Center following the retirement of Principal Benjie Ewing.
The return of the school year also means drivers need to be on the lookout for children and school buses. In addition to school buses taking to road, drivers should also be prepared to share their morning and afternoon commutes with more vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration publishes the following school bus safety rules for drivers:
- Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.
- Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.
- Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
Last year, Itawamba students excelled in classrooms and in sports and other extracurricular activities.
“We’re going to do the best that we can possibly do to make sure our kids get the top-notch education they deserve. We’re going to continue to provide more opportunities for our kids to excel and be prepared for life after school,” Wiygul said.
