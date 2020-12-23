Mantachie High School senior Bailee Caples has been cheering most of her life. The four-year member of the high school cheer team began cheering at six years old with a competition team at CIA Athletics.
Caples joined Extreme Athletics team, Pink Punch, at 12. During her time on the team, they won eight championships and three more national championships. The team’s success earned them a spot in the D2 SUMMIT in Florida where they finished fourth.
At Mantachie, Caples has cheered on the Mustangs since third grade when she was on the sideline for PeeWee football and was captain of the junior high team in the eighth grade. As a member of the high school team, Caples has received the All-American cheer award.
Caples is a multi-sport athlete who has reached the North Half finals with the track and field team. She has finished first in the division in triple jump and second in both the high jump and 4x100 relay to earn entries into North Half.
As a powerlifter, Caples has previously competed at North Half after finishing second in her classification at division.
In junior high, Caples won the school science fair and placed at the fair held at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
The Anchor Club member is also involved in HOSA, SkillsUSA and Junior Civitan. She volunteers at her church and enjoys riding four-wheelers, fishing, competing in All-Star cheer competitions and spending time with her family and friends.