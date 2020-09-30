The Mantachie Lady Mustang volleyball team opened their week at Mooreville. They fell in five sets to their 4A rival. Mantachie quickly righted the ship and won the next night on the road at Ingomar in three sets and picked up a division win at home Thursday against Potts Camp in three sets.
Freshman Bailey Coker has been a regular fixture on the court for the Lady Mustangs this season, but Thursday evening she put on a spectacular, and dominating, performance against the Lady Cardinals.
Set one ended 25-10 and was the closest of the night. Sets two and three both ended 25-9.
Coker tallied 21 kills, 11 aces and three blocks.
Freshman Ramsey Montgomery had eight aces and six kills.
Senior Ella Pitts recorded 11 kills and three blocks.
Senior Lynsey Barber made 10 digs and had three aces.
Senior Madison Jones recorded four aces and five kills, and sophomore Darby Pitts had five kills and three aces.
At the deadline of this publication, the Lady Mustangs record stands at 14-3 and 3-0 in division 1-2A.
Mantachie faces Saltillo tomorrow night, and has maybe the most important 48 hours of the program’s young existence next week when they play Walnut on back-to-back nights. Both teams are undefeated in division 1-2A and the regular season is quickly winding down.