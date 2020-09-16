After having their opening week game canceled due to Saltillo being quarantined after players tested positive for the coronavirus, Itawamba Agricultural High School traveled to New Hope High School to open the season against the Trojans.
The Indians opened the game with possession and moved the ball into Trojan territory before being forced to punt. The Trojan returner muffed the punt, and Maquion Green recovered for the Indians. Ty Davis connected with Tae Chandler for a one-yard touchdown that gave the Indians a 7-0 lead. Later in the first quarter Davis would connect with Chandler again for a 34-yard reception, and Chandler ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. IAHS led 14-0 after the first quarter.
It took New Hope nearly the entire first half before they got on the scoreboard; with 18 seconds remaining the Trojans connected on a 35-yard touchdown, but the Indians held a 14-7 lead at the half.
New Hope found a weakness in the IAHS defense to begin the second half, as they switched to the speed option and ran it to perfection. They opened the third quarter with a strong ground attack that led to a touchdown, bringing the game to 14-13. IAHS responded well, as Ty Davis connected with Isaac Smith for an 18-yard touchdown and a 21-13 lead to end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, New Hope got within 21-19 and had the ball. However, the Indian defense, held strong as Aaron Shook had a huge interception in Trojan territory, which led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Green, and IAHS escaped with a 27-19 win.
Though IAHS had opening game miscues and penalties, head coach Clint Hoots and the Indian staff have a youthful group that is only going to improve week to week.
The Indians are 1-0 and will host Senatobia Friday night at Indian Stadium.