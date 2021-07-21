Dylan Baldwin of Pontotoc and Jake Hartfield of Fulton have new leadership roles at Itawamba Community College, which became effective July 1.
Baldwin is the director of career education, and Hartfield, director of recruitment and orientation.
Baldwin, who has been collision repair instructor at ICC since 2013, earned the associate’s degree from ICC, the bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and the master’s degree from Mississippi State University. His honors include 2017 Mississippi Community College Board Leadership Academy and multiple ASE and ICAR certifications. From 2012-13, he was an instructor at the Tupelo Career and Technical Center. Baldwin is a member of several ICC committees, including Student Honors Selection, Curriculum, Environmental Scan and Planning and Assessment as well as the Strategic Planning Council. Additional activities are Front Line Leadership Curriculum Development committee, Career Center Committee and the Itawamba Career and Technical Center and Tupelo Career and Technical Center Collision Repair Advisory Committees. Baldwin and his wife, Monica, are the parents of a six-year-old daughter, Mia.
A native of Raymond, Hartfield has been director of student activities and orientation leaders sponsor since 2018. His educational background includes the associate’s degree from Hinds Community College and both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University, where he is currently enrolled in the doctoral program in community college leadership. He currently teaches an ICC orientation leader course. At ICC, Hartfield serves on several committees, including COVID-19 Reopening Task Force, Student Honors Selection Committee (chair), Community Relations and Standards Committee, Commencement Committee, Strategic Planning Council, Strategic Enrollment Management Team, Student Activities Committee (chair), Academic Calendar and Enrollment Committee and College Council. He has been a member of numerous professional organizations. Hartfield’s honors include first place in Summer Orientation Booklet from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi and graduate of the ICC Leadership Development Institute. Hartfield previously served as area coordinator and residence life coordinator at the University of South Carolina and graduate assistant and residence director at Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Amanda, have two children, Evie-Kay and Henry. The Hartfields are members of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo.
“Both of these individuals are seasoned professionals, and they will provide excellent leadership in their respective areas,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen in making the announcement.