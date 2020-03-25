Breakfast Casserole
12-15 eggs
1 block – cream cheese
1 bag – Velveeta cheese
2 cans – Crescent Rolls
1 roll sausage
Cook sausage, cook scramble eggs, then add bag of cheese, block of cheese and sausage until all are mixed well together. Place Crescent rolls on bottom of casserole dish. Pour mixture in. Top with Crescent rolls. Cook until golden brown on top.
Cowboy Medley
3 Avocados
1 can whole kernel corn
2 cans of cooked chicken, or 4-6 chicken tenders cooked
1 pack of dry Ranch powder
1 bag of Bacon Bites
2 tbsp. of lemon juice
Optional:
1 can of Rotel
Salt and pepper to taste
Drain corn and mix all together.
No Peek Chicken
2 boxes of long grain rice
1 can of cream of chicken
1 can of cream of mushroom
6-8 raw chicken tenders
1 box of onion soup mix
1 cup of water
Mix together cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, water, and rice boxes. Pour into casserole dish, lay chicken on top of mixture. Sprinkle Onion soup mix on top. Cover with tinfoil and cook 350 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes.