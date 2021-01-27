BANANA NUT MUFFINS
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 bananas, mashed
¾ cup white sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
⅓ cup butter, melted
1. Preheat Oven to 375.
2. Mash together bananas, sugar, beaten egg, and butter.
3. In another bowl mix together all dry ingredients.
4. Add wet ingredients to dry and stir until just mixed.
5. Measure off in a sized muffin pan of your choice.
6. Sprinkle top with brown sugar and pecans.
7. Bake 25-30 minutes for colossal muffins.