Mantachie High School senior libero Lynsey Barber was named the 1-2A volleyball defensive player of the year. The senior helped lead her team to the 1-2A championship and the North Half Championship match.
Three Lady Mustangs were named to the All-State team: Barber, Bailey Coker and Ramsey Montgomery.
Nine total Mantachie players earned 1-2A All-Division honors for the 2020 season.
First team: Barber, Coker, Montgomery and Alexis Leach
Second team: Madison Jones, Ella Pitts, Hailee Spigner
Honorable Mention: Cameron Massey, Darby Pitts
IAHS posted their first winning season in program history and two players earned a place on the 2-4A second team: Emma Logan and Maddi Fleming