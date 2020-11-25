Lynsey Barber, Ella Pitts

Mantachie senior Lynsey Barber (4) goes to her knees to save a point for the Lady Mustangs during a September match. Barber’s willingness to do whatever was needed to help her team win, including making multiple diving digs each match, earned her the 1-2A Defensive Player of the Year Award last week.

Mantachie High School senior libero Lynsey Barber was named the 1-2A volleyball defensive player of the year. The senior helped lead her team to the 1-2A championship and the North Half Championship match.

Three Lady Mustangs were named to the All-State team: Barber, Bailey Coker and Ramsey Montgomery.

Nine total Mantachie players earned 1-2A All-Division honors for the 2020 season.

First team: Barber, Coker, Montgomery and Alexis Leach

Second team: Madison Jones, Ella Pitts, Hailee Spigner

Honorable Mention: Cameron Massey, Darby Pitts

IAHS posted their first winning season in program history and two players earned a place on the 2-4A second team: Emma Logan and Maddi Fleming

