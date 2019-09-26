A 28-year-old Louisiana deckhand is dead after falling off a barge inside the Sonny Montgomery Lock in Itawamba County.
Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed the crew worker, who they aren’t naming at this time but who has been identified as a resident of of Arcadia, Louisiana, died after falling off a barge owned by Marquette Transportation Company and being crushed against the wall of the lock.
The Itawamba County sheriff’s office received the 911 at 11:37 a.m.
Crews were attempting to raise the northbound barge when the man fell overboard. He was wearing a life-jacket and was able to call for help, although crew members were unable to stop the barge from drifting against the wall of the lock.