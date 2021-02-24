Last week’s winter storm caused the high school basketball playoffs to be delayed a week. The Mississippi High School Activities Association initially delayed the games until later in the week, but ended up moving the first round games to this past Monday and Tuesday.
All four of the county’s teams in the playoffs have played their first round games. The Mantachie High School girls’ team played at Pelahatchie Monday. Tuesday, the Mantachie boys also made a trip to Rankin county to face Pisgah. Both Tremont Attendance Center’s boys as well as the IAHS boys’ team played Tuesday night as well. Tremont was at H.W. Byers, and IAHS traveled to Clarksdale.
If any team advanced, the second round of games are being played today and tomorrow with the third round taking place Friday and Saturday.