The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL will be having auditions for it’s second production of the 2021-2022 season “Send Me No Flowers” by Norman Barasch, Carroll Moore.
The play will be directed by Dustin Edmonson and the performance dates are February 10-13, 2022. Auditions will be held Sunday December 12 at 2:00 PM and Monday December 13 at 7:00 PM at The Weatherford Centre in Red Bay, AL. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the book, which will be available that day.
The cast includes parts for 5 adult males and 2 adult females, with some smaller parts for 4 male or female. Older teenagers will be considered for adult parts. This hilarious comedy stars George Kimball, a typical 0-5 commuter whose hobby is hypochondria. When he overhears his doctor talking about another patient who is on his way out with heart trouble, he misunderstands and prepares to meet the end bravely. He puts his affairs in order and writes a heartbreaking letter to his wife to be read after his death. He arranges in advance for the soon to be widowed to have another beau who will make a good second husband. He buys a cemetery plot big enough for three: himself, the widow and Hubby Two. This is only the beginning of George’s exploits in his own delusional world.
This production will include dinner if desired, with tickets going on sale Monday January 31, 2022. If you are interested in bringing a group, please contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045.