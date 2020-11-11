Tremont Attendance Center went to 3A Alcorn Central High School Friday night looking to make a bit of noise by upending their host. Instead, the Bears and Lady Bears picked up wins on their home floor.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Bears played the night’s first varsity game. Junior Mallory Holley paced Tremont with 11 points in the 50-29 loss. Senior Madison Weaver and freshman Emma Steele scored six points a piece.
The Bears offense shined in their 80-56 win over Tremont. Junior Tyler Whitaker led the Eagles with 18 points. Seniors Konner Sartin added 13 and Chase Parker 10.
Tremont will be back in action Friday night at home against Belmont High School. The girls varsity game begins at 6 p.m.