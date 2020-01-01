Belmont Police Department Investigator Donald Ray Thomas has confirmed two Itawamba County residents died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday, Dec. 19. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Hwy. 25 in Belmont.
Thomas told The Times Rhonda Burleson, 53, died at the scene. The driver she was traveling with, Roy Hutcheson, 77, of Fulton, was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died.
The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident was transported from Red Bay Hospital to Huntsville Hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Thomas said witnesses reported the vehicle driven by Hutcheson pulled out of a gas station into the path of second vehicle.