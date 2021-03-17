If a week in high school sports could ever be described as a rollercoaster, it was Spring Break week for the Lady Mustangs fastpitch club, who experienced the highest of highs through the week’s first three games, but floundered in the lowest of lows in the back half.
The first of three trips was at the annual Itawamba Community College “Play-Day” sponsored by the Indian softball team, and saw Mantachie take on Kossuth and North Pontotoc, besting both in dominate showings, (6-1) and (7-0) respectively.
A pair of freshmen glimmered brightest on the day, with Bailey Coker belting her first career homerun against North, while Ramsey Montgomery clubbed her third of the season against Kossuth and went the distance in the circle for both games.
Also of note in the Kossuth game, four Lady ‘Stangs tallied multiple hits: Montgomery and junior Hanna Gillean (3 apiece) and a pair of knocks for both eighth-grader Lillianna Cates and seventh-grader Allie Ensey.
On Tuesday the team traveled to the other nearby community college, Northeast, for their annual Spring Break tournament, taking on Bruce and Tishomingo County, where they won the former (11-1) but dropped the latter (6-3).
Despite the loss, the game was much closer than the final score indicates, but four unearned runs on as many errors in the field proved the costly difference.
The perils continued two days later on Thursday, in a double-header against Myrtle (two years removed from a state championship appearance) and Booneville (throwing one of the state’s highest rated pitchers in Hallie Burns). The first game was a thriller from the onset, but an error in the field, followed by two baserunning miscues squandered the chance to steal a victory, falling 4-3.
In the game two loss (8-0), much of the defensive rotation was shifted around and substituted in order to find rest for an exhausted bunch of starters, most notably senior Lynsey Barber, who had assumed catcher’s duties for 28 innings in that one week and still managed to total three hits against Myrtle and a pair against Booneville, while batting leadoff.
In fact, the battery of Barber and Montgomery thrown and caught over 1,000 pitches in the four day stretch, and both were nursing minor injuries by week’s end.
While the three consecutive losses after a equally as long winning streak might seem a little concerning, the Lady Mustangs are still in great shape moving into division play next week, and will undoubtedly be a contender in the pedestrian 2A North.