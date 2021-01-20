It’s no secret that this past year has brought many unexpected challenges to the already arduous journey of entrepreneurship.
Small business owners exhausting themselves physically, mentally and financially by working long hours to meet the needs of their customers, while complying with shut downs and mask mandates to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left many businesses with closed signs permanently on display.
The town of Mantachie, however, has found a way to thrive in spite of the unprecedented challenges set before them, by broadening their focus from their own front door to the community as a whole.
Anna-Clark Prestage opened the doors of Ivy Rose Florist on Feb. 3, 2020 just before the first shut down began.
The front of Ivy Rose is packed with gift items of all sorts for every age and interest set, while the back room serves as Prestage’s design space. The large wooden design table is packed with flower orders from funeral sprays to colorful birthday arrangements, but Prestage says weddings are her favorite part of floral design.
Prestage and her sister have been doing wedding florals since 2012. Her sister even designed the arrangement for her own wedding in 2012.
Prestage grew up in Mantachie and, for her, there was nowhere else she’d rather set up shop when the time came.
“It’s wonderful being here in Mantachie,” said Prestage. “It’s great to connect in the community with people I grew up with.”
Prestage also had high praise for the town’s leaders and their vision.
“We have a great mayor and aldermen. Everyone has the town’s best interest at heart and just wants to make Mantachie better.”
At White Horse Fitness, Anthony Franks and wife Jamie Franks offer multiple gym experiences under one roof.
One one side is a 24 hour gym that clients can use independently, while the other side is for group classes.
Franks and approximately twenty other members of White Horse Fitness travel together competing in fitness competitions.
“We’ve built a community within the community here,” said Franks.
Owning and operating White Horse Fitness has been a passion project for Franks that he says is as much about building relationships as it is about health.
Franks described their outlook on membership goals as a “quality over quantity” approach.
“I’m not really a numbers guy. It’s more about connection here,” explained Franks.
Franks works full time for the Mississippi Highway Patrol and comes from an entrepreneurial family; his mother other a business just down the road from White Horse. This family history was the foundation for his drive to always source locally when he needs anything for his home or business.
Chanda Hester opened Mantachie Nutrition in July of 2019 just down the road from where White Horse Fitness is located.
Hester never stopped greeting and serving customers as she gushed about her love for the tight knit Mantachie community.
“I just love how we all pull together and support each other,” said Hester.
According to Hester, business owners gather at regular meetings to plan events such as Monster Mash and Mantachie Christmas.
These events bring people from all over Itawamba County and beyond to eat, shop and witness everything that Mantachie has to offer.
Mantachie small business owners are focused on finding ways to meet the needs of their community in order to benefit all residents by keep their tax dollars at home.
“We want to see economic growth locally,” Prestage told the Times. “Money spent here goes back to our community. We have to invest in our future and our children’s futures.”