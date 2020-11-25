Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Garrett Beyer and head coach Clint Hoots will represent the Indians at the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game in December.
Beyer earned 2-4A All-Division honors after both his sophomore and junior seasons.
Hoots will serve as an assistant coach on the North team. IAHS went 13-1 last season before falling in the third round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Corinth.
Hoots also served as an assistant coach in 2018, and this is the third-straight season that an IAHS player has played in the game.
The 2020 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star game will be played on December 19 at Bulldog Stadium at Brandon High School in Brandon.