Last Saturday, Itawamba County residents cleaned out their medicine cabinets rounding up a host of unused and outdated medications for the April Drug Take-Back Day.
Jason Woodward with Fulton Police Department told The Times the day set aside to safely get rid of unwanted meds was successful.
“We took up seven boxes that totaled 90 pounds of medications,” Woodward via email.
Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts said he was pleased with their town's participation.
"We had several to bring meds in. I think we had a good turnout for our size town," he told The Times.
After the pills are collected, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) carries them away for disposal.
The goal of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of some medications.
Held twice a year in April and October, local authorities decided not to join the Spring 2020 endeavor due to concerns over COVID-19. The October Drug Take Back netted around 70 pounds of disposed medications.
Traditionally, response to the program has been very strong, netting more than 100 pounds of disposed medications each time. The ongoing pandemic has likely factored into lower turnouts.