It’s time to properly rid the medicine cabinet of unwanted and unused medications. The biannual drug take back program is this weekend in Fulton.
Residents needing to rid their cabinets of unwanted medications can drop them off at Family Pharmacy at 1313 South Adams this Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can either throw away the bottle itself – just make sure all the identification is removed – or pour the meds into one of the designated containers at either drop-off point and keep the bottle.
Once the pills are collected, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will visit and carry them away for disposal.
Itawamba County has participated in the nationwide event for years. Held twice a year in April and October, local authorities decided not to join the spring endeavor last April due to concerns over COVID-19, but did participate in the October event.
“It’s the safest and best way to dispose of unwanted and unused medications,” Jason Woodward with Fulton Police Department said. Woodward helps organize the biannual event.
Traditionally, response to the program has been very strong, netting more than 100 pounds of disposed medications each time.
The goal of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of some medications.
Woodward told The Times it’s important to spread the word about this Saturday’s event, especially since they weren’t able to host the program in the spring.
“If folks would just help us get the word out, we’d appreciate it,” he said.
For more information on the event, contact Jason Woodward with the Fulton Police Department by calling 862-3441.
Mantachie Police Department will host drug drop off location
Mantachie residents can drop off their unwanted and unused medications at the Mantachie Police Department on Saturday, April 24.
Police Chief Mark Roberts said his department will be accepting drop off's from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the police department located at 3256 Highway 371 in Mantachie.
"We're glad to give our residents a convenient place to drop off," Roberts said. "This is great way to get rid of something that could be potentially dangerous in the wrong hands."
Each municipality must register their drug take back locations separately through the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).