After last week’s ice storm, it was a daunting task for every team in the state playoffs, playing three games in five days to make it to Jackson was not ideal. After having the week off after the Region 2-4A tournament, the No. 3 seeded Indians opened the playoffs on the road.
Itawamba AHS 55,
Clarksdale 50
The IAHS Indians opened the first round of the Class 4A playoffs against the Clarksdale Wildcats. Both teams looked like they had not played in a week as the opening quarter was sloppy. Senior Caden Prestage began the game like a man possessed, scoring eight of the first 14 points. IAHS led 14-13 after one.
In the second quarter, the Indians attacked the paint and got their bigs involved to extend their lead to 24-20 at the break.
Clarksdale’s defense was active in the third quarter, forcing several turnovers to get within 31-29 after three.
IAHS’s lead grew to 10 points at one point in the fourth quarter by getting to the free throw line and getting easy baskets; they eventually held on for the five point victory after a plethora of Wildcat 3-pointers late in the game. IAHS won 55-50 to advance to the second round at home against the Corinth Warriors.
Prestage led the Indians with 14 points, followed by senior Davon Wilder with 13, sophomore Isaac Smith and junior Arvesta Troupe each had 10. IAHS improved to 20-5 on the season.
Itawamba AHS 54,
Corinth 52
When a team hasn’t hosted a home playoff game in 15 years, they may start the game a little anxious or nervous. That was not the case for the IAHS Indians, who opened the game on an 11-4 run. IAHS led 14-8 after one.
Defense was the theme for the Indians in the first half, as they held Corinth to 17 first half points and led 25-17 at the break.
In the third, the Warriors turned up the defense intensity and quickly took a second half lead. Corinth out scored IAHS 26-14 and went into the fourth quarter with a 43-39 advantage.
IAHS responded to open the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run and eventually held on for the 54-52 win.
Senior Keondra Hampton led the Indians with 20, followed by Troupe’s 18.
The win set up a quarterfinal game between IAHS and their 2-4A rival Shannon with a trip to Jackson on the line.
Itawamba AHS 48,
Shannon 25
In the fourth matchup against their long-time foe, the Red Raiders, this one had the most implications: win and you punch your ticket to the Final Four. The IAHS Indians were trying to make some history. It has been 33 years since the boy’s basketball program has played in the state semi-finals.
IAHS got off to a slow start, and Shannon jumped out to a 6-0 lead but the Indians weathered the storm and Prestage got hot scoring five points in the opening period. IAHS trailed 10-9 after one.
The Indians settled in offensively in the second quarter and continued their stout half-court defense. They carried a five-point 23-18 lead into the half.
Defense was the theme all night as the Indians kept Shannon out of any type of offensive rhythm. They held the Red Raiders to six points in the third quarter and led 35-24 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
There was no stopping these Indians from reaching their goal, as IAHS outscored Shannon 13-1 in the fourth and walked away with a 48-25 victory.
Troupe paced the Indians with 15 points, which saw their record improve to 22-5.
The win punched the Indians ticket to the Big House for the first time since 1988. The Indians faced the Raymond Rangers in the state semifinals Monday evening. Check next week’s edition for results.