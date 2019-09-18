It may have been hot and humid at Indian Stadium when Itawamba Agricultural High School hosted New Hope Friday night, but the Indians’ 38-0 win over the Trojans was downright cold.
The Indians wasted little time getting on the board. IAHS opened with a seven-play drive, all runs, that ended with a 29-yard touchdown dash by senior Anthony Dilworth. The extra-point was good, and IAHS held a quick 7-0 lead.
New Hope started their first drive on their own 35-yard line after an out-of-bounds kickoff. The Trojans moved the chains on their first set of downs and were set up with a first-and-10 just inside Indian territory at the 49-yard line. But senior Daeveon Sistrunk stifled any idea of an opening score when he intercepted a New Hope pass, and a penalty added extra yards to the play. The Indians began their second drive on the Trojans’ end of the field.
The Indians moved the ball inside the 5-yard line and, on first-and-goal, Sistrunk ran it in for the score. Another successful extra-point made it 14-0, IAHS.
New Hope was moving the ball well on the next drive, but stalled inside the Indians’ 20-yard line and turned it over on downs. Five plays later, on a third-and-3 at their own 21-yard line, Sistrunk took the snap under center, but, instead of a hand-off, he kept it and raced 79 yards into the end zone. The point after was good. IAHS led 21-0.
After a New Hope drive ended with a punt, IAHS started their drive on their own 25-yard line. On first-and-10, Sistrunk threw a lateral just out of the reach of Ike Chandler. Chandler raced back to the ball. Instead of falling on it, he picked it up near the 5-yard line and ran the width and length of the field, evading Trojans in the process of scoring another touchdown for the Indians. The extra point was good, and IAHS led 28-0.
Near the end of the first half, New Hope had the ball at the Indian 25-yard line, but on fourth-and-5, senior Issac Green intercepted a pass inside the IAHS 5-yard line. IAHS ran the clock out until the break.
New Hope got the ball to begin the third quarter, and they put together their best drive of the night. On a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line, the runner fumbled, and sophomore Tae Chandler recovered. On the next IAHS drive, the Indians were stopped at the Trojan 3-yard line, but freshman Alex Williamson split the uprights and tacked on 3 more points, giving IAHS the 31-0 lead.
Three plays later, New Hope fumbled again, and junior Ethan Shotts recovered. The Indians began their new drive near midfield, and a handful of plays later, Ike Chandler scored the final touchdown of the night. The point after was good, and IAHS led 38-0.
IAHS forced one final turnover under the full moon when freshman Scotty Bennett hit the quarterback and knocked the ball loose and freshman Ben Orr recovered the ball as time expired.
The final score: IAHS 38, New Hope 0.
Ike Chandler rushed for 232 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns; Sistrunk had 119 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns; and Anthony Dilworth added a touchdown.
Tae Chandler made 13 tackles and had a fumble recovery; senior John Brazile had 11 tackles; junior Dereco Dilworth and senior Quinn Bennett made nine tackles each. Bennett and Orr recovered a fumble each; Scotty Bennett caused a fumble; Green and Sistrunk had one interception each.
Extra point: Freshman kicker Alex Williamson was a perfect five-for-five on extra points and nailed his only field goal attempt of the night.
This week: IAHS travels west to Senatobia High School. The matchup may get personal: The team is coached by former Indian assistant Brooks Oakley, and former IAHS standout Parrish Huddleston is on the coaching staff. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.