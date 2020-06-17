Mantachie High School senior Blake Moore has been a member of the school’s cross-country and track and field teams since junior high. He was captain of the cross-country team this year and has competed nationally with the Issa Flash Track Club.
Moore, an honor student, is also a member of the Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, robotics team and Mu Alpha Theta. He’s won at the state level in the FFA tool identification competition and competed at the state championships in the welding competition.
He plans to attend Itawamba Community College in the fall to finish the completion of his welding certificate and earn a maintenance degree. Afterwards, he hopes to work for Toyota.
Moore attends East Mount Zion Baptist Church and is the son of Donald and Beth Moore.