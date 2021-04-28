Eats Jelly
CAITLIN PARKER | The Times

BLUEBERRY PEPPER JELLY

2 cups bell peppers (any color) diced

2 -3 fresh jalapenos, seeded and chopped

6 cups granulated sugar

4 ounce box of pectin

4 cup fresh blueberries (may substitute other fresh fruit)

1 cup water

Juice of one lemon

Instructions: Place everything except pectin in a pot over medium high heat. Bring to a rolling boil, then give the blueberries a mash to make sure all juices are released. Add the pectin and return to a boil for one minute. Remove from heat, skim off foam, and let stand 1 to 2 minutes. At this point, you can water bath can in pint jars or simply refrigerate.

