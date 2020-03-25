Kelby Comer has been named Itawamba County’s temporary prosecuting attorney.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Comer to the position during their March 17 board meeting. He replaces Chip Mills, who was recently appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as 1st Circuit Judge.
County attorney Bo Russell told the board that no attorneys within Itawamba County had expressed an interest in the position. Comer was the only candidate from outside the county willing to move to Itawamba to accept the position.
“Because it is an elected position, you must be a resident,” Russell told the board.
Comer told The Times he is putting his house in Mooreville on the market. He plans to move his family to Dorsey and live with his parents until his new home is complete.
Comer is a graduate of Itawamba Community College and an undergraduate of Ole Miss. He taught school in Vicksburg before deciding to earn his degree in law from the Mississippi College School of Law.
Comer interned under his predecessor, Chip Mills, and worked as a law clerk for the circuit judges.
He and his wife Morgan have one child, Rosie.
“I’m looking forward to being back in Itawamba County,” Comer told the board.
If no one else qualifies for the November election, the board will appoint to Comer to the position immediately.