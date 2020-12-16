Itawamba County fire coordinator Patrick Homan approached county officials at their Dec. 7 meeting to request approval for funds to make some much needed improvements at several fire departments in the county.
Homan told board members that two of the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) used by county firemen needed to be fully replaced, one AED from Ryan’s Well Fire Department and one from Tilden Fire Department.
In situations where a patient is in sudden cardiac arrest, the AED is used to shock their heart back into rhythm.
AEDs cost approximately $1,700 each according to Holman. Money to replace this equipment will come from ____ through Three Rivers.
The board also approved Holman’s request for $12,000 to have the county’s SCBA Air-Paks serviced.
Since there is no way to know before they are evaluated by a technician how much each Air-Pak will cost to be brought up to par, Holman and the board agreed to set a $12,000 limit and work within that budget to get as much done as possible.
Homan told board members that he planned to start with the departments that need the most work and move forward from there until the budget was tapped.
There are approximately four Air-Paks on every fire engine in the county which amounts to somewhere between sixty and seventy Air-Paks that need to be serviced total according to Homan.
After losing out on an Assistance to Firefighters grant opportunity this year, Homan requested that he be allowed to solicit help from a service that specializes in AFG grant writing.
The fee for the grant writing service will be written into the grant by the grant writer. Therefore, if they are awarded the grant, their payment will be lumped into the grant money and will not come out of county funds. If they are not awarded the grant, there is no fee charged.
Cooler temperatures bring with them a host of extra fire risks; from heaters, generators and even our beloved live Christmas trees. Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of the year.
The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has fire safety materials available on their website in which they offer guidance for keeping your home warm and safe during the winter months.
The USFA recommends that you maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected each year by a professional and never use an oven to heat your home. They also suggest keeping a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks jumping out.
Anything that can burn should be kept at a distance of at least three feet from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, space heaters or candles according to the USFA.
When using portable heaters, the USFA recommends that you make sure your portable heaters have an automatic shutoff, so if it tips over, it shuts off.
Portable heaters should be turned off before leaving the room or going to bed.
Portable heaters should always be plugged directly into outlets and never into into an extension cord or power strip. The USFA says that it’s important to only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.