The Itawamba County School Board approved Superintendent Trae Wiygul’s refusal to accept a raise during their regular board meeting on Aug. 5.
A pay increase of 5% was initially approved during the board’s June 1 meeting, causing public outcry since it followed on the heels of the board voting 3-2 to drop seventh and eighth grade classes at Fairview and Dorsey Attendance Centers due to budget shortfalls.
Wiygul gave no reason for his refusal.
A superintendent’s salary is at the discretion of the school board. According to state law, the salary to be paid for the years after the first year of the contract is subject to revision, either upward or downward, in the event of an increase or decrease of available funds.
A 2019 article published by Mississippi Today enumerating the 2018-2019 salaries of superintendents statewide listed Wiygul’s pay at $96,500 per year. This would place his salary in the bottom 20% among Mississippi’s 148 superintendents.