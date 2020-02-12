The body of a possible homicide victim has been found in a well in the Carolina Community.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson confirmed late Wednesday afternoon the body of an unnamed male was recovered from a well at a home on Ritter Road in southwest Itawamba County. Law enforcement officials are withholding the identify of the victim until they can notify family.
The body of the victim is in the custody of Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford. It will be sent to Jackson for autopsy.
Dickinson said the death is being treated as murder and confirmed that his investigators have taken a person of interest into custody. That person’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made as of 6 p.m. Monday night.