Bond has been set for an Itawamba County man charged with murder following a June 28 shooting incident north of Tremont.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Patrick Allen Hensley, 46, has been taken into custody for the suspected homicide of 52-year-old Connie Potts. Hensley was charged with murder. He received a $1 million bond during a court hearing on June 29.
Dickinson said Itawamba County 911 received the call at 10:54 p.m. from a resident near the home located at 23582 Highway 23. Investigator Jason Dickinson said after arriving deputies found the woman laying on the bed deceased from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Deputies arrested the man nearby and recovered a weapon.