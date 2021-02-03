Itawamba County Law Enforcement has recovered what is believed to be human bones in northern Itawamba County.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson confirmed that his department did recover what he calls a “menagerie of bones” at a property near the old Itawamba County Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“We are transporting everything that was recovered to the crime lab today,” Dickinson said. “First they must confirm that we have is human bones and then determine if we have a DNA match.”
Dickinson said his department is also taking DNA samples from a family member of the person whose remains they believe were found. Dickinson also confirmed that his department was led to search the property after a deathbed confession.